Fire breaks out at Disneyland’s Tom Sawyer Island attraction

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book.(Source: HarshLight/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:15 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - An area of the Disneyland resort in California has caught fire, according to a news report.

The fire broke out Saturday night during the “Fantasmic” show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of the resort in Anaheim, KABC-TV reported.

The Anaheim Fire Department told the station there have not been any injuries reported. The extent of the fire damage was not immediately known, KABC reported.

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book, KABC reported.

