Mercy Health Glass City Marathon brings runners of all ages and experience together

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Participants catching their breath after a full morning of running in the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon on Sunday.

About 2,500 people were at the starting line at 6:30 a.m. for the 26.2 mile course. The 46th annual race started at Bancroft Street by the University of Toledo’s main campus and finished at the same spot.

Training for an event like this is no joke! 13abc spoke to Andrew Lender, one of the marathon runners, about the weeks leading up to the race.

“I spent 20 weeks of training, lifting and running so that I was able to be ready for this and to qualify for Boston”, Lender said.

After the race, the former athlete did qualify for the Boston Marathon and said his next steps are “to run 50 miles, 100 miles and raise a bunch of money for charity”.

The qualifying window opened on September 1, 2022 for the Boston Marathon in 2024, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

Cheryl Walter, a Run Toledo ambassador, ran in the 14th annual Owens Corning Half-Marathon, which shared a common start line and time with the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon. The 49-year old spoke to 13abc after beating the two hour mark and with tears in her eyes said “I did it”.

“It’s still sinking in, first time ever. That’s a big goal of mine. My daughter told me ‘Mom you’re not getting any younger, you’ve got to get it done’”, Walter said.

There was also a Blue Scope Five Person Relay Sunday morning, where teams of five came together and took turns running legs of the race. The other four traveled from point to point on a shuttle bus.

The Toledo Area Regional Transportation Authority (TARTA) offered free transportation between hotels and the marathon for those who participated in the marathon. All road closures because of the marathon are expected to be done by 12 p.m. Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.