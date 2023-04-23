The Pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church ‘moving on’ amid preschool controversy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At a service on Saturday afternoon, Rev. Dr. Stephen Swisher of Epworth United Methodist Church announced he ‘voluntarily decided to move on’ amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the mid-year closing of Epworth Preschool, and firing of the longtime preschool director.

“I have chosen to take another opportunity that has come along my way, and so next weekend will be my last Sunday with you,” said Dr. Swisher.

The pastor’s announcement comes nearly 2 months after the school closed its doors leaving parents and students scrambling, and teachers without jobs. Many parents and former teachers filed complaints and voiced concerns about church leadership and the handling of preschool funds.

13abc reached out to Epworth United Methodist Church for a comment but has not heard back.

