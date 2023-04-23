More than half of Toledo’s homicide victims this year are kids

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The weight of gun violence is hitting Toledo. After zero murders in March, 6 people have been killed in the city since the start of April with many of them being under the age of 18.

The latest deadly shooting happened on Friday. 17-year-old Mark Wortham was shot and killed in front of his own home at the corner of Amsterdam and Cliffton Roads. 19-year-old Edward Griffin was arrested and charged with felonious assault and murder in connection with Wortham’s death.

One neighbor told 13abc she was just getting home yesterday when gunfire started.

“When I came up the road, I was like ‘oh my god, what is going on in our neighborhood?’ I did not see anything except for all the police cars, the bicycles, the rescue squads, ambulance, children themselves running,” said Diane. “I just kind of kept an eye on Facebook and 13 news and that’s when we realized what happened.”

Diane says the neighborhood is usually very peaceful.

“Normally our neighborhood is very quiet around here,” said Diane, “I’ve lived her 22 years.”

It’s a tale becoming all too frequent in Toledo. The same day as Wortham’s murder, a 16-year-old was arrested for the death of 15-year-old Jaden Skaggs, who was shot and killed at Ravine Park Village on April 10th.

13abc spoke with Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle on April 13th, after 16-year-old Justyce Williams was shot during an incident at Smith Park. Williams died from her injuries days later.

“I hope it’s not a new trend, but it happens to be a pattern this year so we are obviously looking at that and trying to figure out ways to get our youth involved in other programs,” said Troendle. “But even through the Cities United looked at the statistics, it is a problem where our young males are involved in and being victimized by violent crime.”

Troendle told 13abc communication has been key in trying to curb the youth violence.

“We constantly work with the juvenile justice system to make sure we’re getting the people off the street that we need to, trying to work with our schools, our SROs -- they’re in the schools everyday talking to the kids making sure they understand there’s better ways to address your problems than using a gun,” said Troendle.

However, some residents say it is not enough.

“It’s scary for them. I’m glad my children are grown, but I fear for my younger... my grandchildren here,” said Diane.

So far this year, 12 people have been killed in Toledo. Seven of the victims are under the age of 18. Last year, a total of nine juveniles were killed in Toledo.

Anyone with information on any of these murders is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

