17 locations in Lucas County participate in drug take back day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, April 22nd, area residents can play a key role in battling the opioid epidemic.

17 locations in Lucas County will participate in Drug Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone can drop off their expired or unused medications at one of the participating area locations.

Those locations include:

Kroger: Suder Ave., Glendale Ave., N Holland Sylvania Rd., Orchard Centre Dr., W Sylvania Ave., Waterville Swanton Rd.

Seaway Marketplace

Springfield Twp Fire Station #3

Maumee Police Division

Ottawa Hills Police Dept.

Oregon Police Division

Swanton Municipal Building

NW District Police Station

Scott Park District Police Station

Village of Whitehouse Fire Dept

Waterville Police Dept

University of Toledo Medical Center, Dana Cancer Center

TPD says the collection sites will accept narcotics, over-the-counter medication, pet medication, prescriptions and vitamins. Some sites will also accept syringes and liquid medications but TPD says you should call the site beforehand to confirm.

The collection sites will not be accepting inhalers, ointments or lotions. Commercial or medical vendors will also not be accepted.

“We don’t want people mixing up their meds. We also don’t want young children or pets, if you dispose of them in your trash can, we don’t want them to get into them. Also we know it isn’t safe to dump them down the toilet or the sink, we don’t want to hurt our water supply so let’s get rid of them in a safe way,” said Sylvania Prevention Alliance Executive Director Connie White, “Just show up, drop off, it takes 60 seconds.”

