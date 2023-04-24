4/23: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Lingering showers and graupel with lows in the low 30s. MONDAY: A freeze is likely west of I-75 in the morning with patchy frost possible elsewhere. Otherwise, a partly sunny day with scattered PM showers (possibly mixing with graupel again) and highs in the low 50s. MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies with lows in the low 30s, so widespread frost and a freeze is likely away from the lakeshore. TUESDAY: A more widespread morning freeze, then partly sunny again with scattered PM showers and highs in the mid-50s. EXTENDED: Wednesday will be partly sunny with some morning frost and a brief shower possible. However, most of Wednesday will be dry with highs in the mid-50s, but cooler near Lake Erie. Mostly sunny Thursday with highs around 60, again cooler near the lake. Partly sunny Friday with highs in the low 60s but cooler near the lake. Also, a few late day showers are possible. An extended period of rain is likely from Friday night through next weekend, with highs both Saturday and Sunday near 60.

