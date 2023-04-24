4/24: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: Cool and cloudy afternoons with scattered showers, followed by mornings near the freezing mark. We have at least a few more days in a row of this, with freeze watches posted along/east of I-75 for Tuesday morning. It’s a slow rise to the 60-degree mark by the end of the week, though higher rain chances roll back in for Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.