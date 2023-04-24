Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

4/24: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Few PM showers; freeze watch Tuesday AM
More cool and cloudy afternoons with scattered showers ahead, along with morning lows near freezing. Dan Smith has your work-week forecast.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: Cool and cloudy afternoons with scattered showers, followed by mornings near the freezing mark. We have at least a few more days in a row of this, with freeze watches posted along/east of I-75 for Tuesday morning. It’s a slow rise to the 60-degree mark by the end of the week, though higher rain chances roll back in for Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Epworth Church denies claims of misappropriating funds, some parents want them to prove it.
The Pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church ‘moving on’ amid preschool controversy
I-Team: What we know and don't know about factory farms
I-Team: What we know and don’t know about factory farms
Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam...
TPD: Man arrested for the murder of 17-year-old
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
TPD: Teenager arrested for murder in Ravine Park Village shooting

Latest News

More cool and cloudy afternoons with scattered showers ahead, along with morning lows near...
4/24: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Cool & Rainy Pattern
April 24th Weather Forecast
April 24th Weather Forecast
April 24th Weather Forecast
4/23: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
4/23: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast