4/24/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then clearing skies with a chance of frost overnight, clouds roll back in by sunrise as temperatures begin to rise, lows in the lower 30s. TUESDAY: Chance of early AM frost, then rain developing, cool with highs in the mid 40s. WEDNESDAY: Chance of AM frost, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of a PM shower, highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.