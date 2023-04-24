Birthday Club
4/24/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

4/24/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Evening showers, then clearing skies with a chance of frost overnight, clouds roll back in by sunrise as temperatures begin to rise, lows in the lower 30s. TUESDAY: Chance of early AM frost, then rain developing, cool with highs in the mid 40s. WEDNESDAY: Chance of AM frost, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of a PM shower, highs in the mid 50s.

More cool and cloudy afternoons with scattered showers ahead, along with morning lows near...
