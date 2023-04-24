Anthony Wayne Local Schools to hold Heroes in Action Drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Wayne Local Schools is holding a Heroes in Action Drive to collect goods for active American soldiers overseas.

The drive will take place on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in front of the Anthony Wayne Junior High School.

AWLS says every good that is donated will be sent in a care package to a soldier who is currently serving our country overseas. To to see a list of items you can donate, click here.

Anyone with questions can email 2023014@anthonywayneschools.org

