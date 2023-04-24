April 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few light and brief showers are possible this afternoon. PM rain showers are more likely tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 40s to start off the week. There is a chance for a freeze tonight with most areas getting some frost. Wednesday and Thursday will bring more sunshine with highs in the middle 50s to around 60 on Thursday. There is a chance of a morning frost on Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s on Friday and Saturday with showers possible. Rain is likely on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s. May will start with temperatures well below normal with highs near 50 and more rain.

