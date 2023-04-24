Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

April 24th Weather Forecast

Cool & Rainy Pattern
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few light and brief showers are possible this afternoon. PM rain showers are more likely tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 40s to start off the week. There is a chance for a freeze tonight with most areas getting some frost. Wednesday and Thursday will bring more sunshine with highs in the middle 50s to around 60 on Thursday. There is a chance of a morning frost on Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s on Friday and Saturday with showers possible. Rain is likely on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s. May will start with temperatures well below normal with highs near 50 and more rain.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Epworth Church denies claims of misappropriating funds, some parents want them to prove it.
The Pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church ‘moving on’ amid preschool controversy
I-Team: What we know and don't know about factory farms
I-Team: What we know and don’t know about factory farms
Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam...
TPD: Man arrested for the murder of 17-year-old
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
TPD: Teenager arrested for murder in Ravine Park Village shooting
Neighbors fed up with stinky situation in Adrian
Neighbors fed up with stinky situation in Adrian

Latest News

April 24th Weather Forecast
April 24th Weather Forecast
4/23: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
4/23: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
4/23: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
4/23: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
A chilly start to the Glass City Marathon, then it's more cool mornings and rainy afternoons...
4/23: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast