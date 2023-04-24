Birthday Club
BG City Schools hosts community event for superintendent finalists

Bowling Green City Schools welcomes community members and students to meet the final three...
Bowling Green City Schools welcomes community members and students to meet the final three candidates for the district’s superintendent appointment.(Bowling Green City Schools)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) -Bowling Green City Schools welcomes community members and students to meet the final three candidates for the district’s superintendent appointment.

Kim Brueck, Ted Haselman, and Bruce Otley will be available to meet with community members on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building in City Park.

Brueck is currently the director of human resources and student services at Green Local Schools, which has an enrollment of 4,048 students. Haselman currently serves as the superintendent of Pike-Delta-York Local Schools in Fulton County, which has an enrollment of 1,134. Bruce Otley is the operations director of Liberty-Benton Local Schools, which has an enrollment of 1,497 students.

The three candidates have progressed through several stages, including ideal candidate profiles; recruitment; marketing; community and staff focus groups; board screening; interviews, and reference checking.

The board aims to make its appointment in early May.

