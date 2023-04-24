BGSU students share their illustrated books with elementary students

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - When a child opens a book, their imagination can travel anywhere. Students at Bowling Green State University are trying to play a small part in that.

Students enrolled in Picture Book Workshop taken by BFA Creative Writing students, Creative Writing minor students, students in many disciplines and majors interested in picture books, as well as students in the wildly popular Word+Image minor were able to share what they created with second grade students at Crim Elementary.

The objectives and work of this class involve understanding textual and visual storytelling and critically analyzing how words and images work together. Throughout the semester students in the course read, study, and discussed a plethora of picture books and critical sources about picture books.

