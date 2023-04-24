Bond set for man accused of fatally shooting man in vehicle, injuring woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County judge set bond for a man accused of shooting and killing a man while he was in his car.

A judge set Alton Reid Jr.’s bond at $2 million at no percent on a murder charge. Reid, 30, is facing charges after police say he shot and killed Levell Saunders, 34. Police say Reid shot into a vehicle near Upton and Barrows on April 16. Saunders and a 32-year-old were hurt in the shooting. Saunders tried to drive to the hospital but crashed the car at Central and Jackman. Other family members drove the victims from there.

Saunders later died at the hospital and the woman who was hurt in the shooting was last listed in “stable condition.” The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said Saunders died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police arrested Reid on April 21. Investigators have not released a motive in the shooting. Reid is scheduled to be back in court on April 28.

13abc has previously reported on Reid. He was arrested last summer after police say he shot a 33-year-old woman after an argument broke out at a party in the 600 block of Greene Street.

