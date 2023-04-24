Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Bond set for man accused of fatally shooting man in vehicle, injuring woman

Alton Reid Jr. is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot 34-year-old Levell...
Alton Reid Jr. is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot 34-year-old Levell Saunders and injured a 32-year-old passenger on April 16, 2023.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County judge set bond for a man accused of shooting and killing a man while he was in his car.

A judge set Alton Reid Jr.’s bond at $2 million at no percent on a murder charge. Reid, 30, is facing charges after police say he shot and killed Levell Saunders, 34. Police say Reid shot into a vehicle near Upton and Barrows on April 16. Saunders and a 32-year-old were hurt in the shooting. Saunders tried to drive to the hospital but crashed the car at Central and Jackman. Other family members drove the victims from there.

Saunders later died at the hospital and the woman who was hurt in the shooting was last listed in “stable condition.” The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said Saunders died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police arrested Reid on April 21. Investigators have not released a motive in the shooting. Reid is scheduled to be back in court on April 28.

13abc has previously reported on Reid. He was arrested last summer after police say he shot a 33-year-old woman after an argument broke out at a party in the 600 block of Greene Street.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Epworth Church denies claims of misappropriating funds, some parents want them to prove it.
The Pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church ‘moving on’ amid preschool controversy
I-Team: What we know and don't know about factory farms
I-Team: What we know and don’t know about factory farms
Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam...
TPD: Man arrested for the murder of 17-year-old
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
TPD: Teenager arrested for murder in Ravine Park Village shooting

Latest News

NWO Classical Academy students sheltered in place on April 24, 2023, as police investigated a...
TPD: School receives false threat
The closure timeline has been expediated due to the extra time it will take to decommission...
McLaren St. Luke’s moves up closure date
Isaac Tyler Pence and Sabra Sue Flagg
Hocking Hills homicide: 3 arrested after 22-year-old man stabbed to death in cabin
Admission to the picnic will be $10 and children 16 and under will get in for free.
TAPS announces 8th Annual Polish Summer Picnic