Bond set for man accused of shooting, killing Toledo teen outside his home

Edward Griffin, 19, is facing murder and felonious assault charges in the murder of Mark...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County judge set bond Monday for a defendant accused of shooting and killing a Toledo teenager.

A judge set Edward Griffin’s bond at $1 million at no percent on murder and felonious assault charges. Griffin, 19, is facing charges in the murder of Mark Wortham, 17.

Police say Griffin shot Wortham at least once in the chest outside of the teen’s home near the intersection of Amsterdam and Clifton, just off Richards Road, on April 21. Wortham tried to go inside the house for shelter. Emergency crews arrived and took him to an area hospital where he later died.

Griffin is scheduled to be back in court on April 28 for a preliminary hearing. Wortham is Toledo’s 12th homicide victim of the year and the 7th juvenile victim of the year.

