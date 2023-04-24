Birthday Club
Dani’s Place, a new mental health rehabilitation center, to be unveiled

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new mental health center is coming to northwest Ohio.

According to a press release from the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur will hold a press conference and luncheon on Monday, May 1st, 2023, at 11 am, at The Toledo Club, 235 14th Street. to highlight the development of Dani’s Place, a new mental health rehabilitation center to serve the citizens of Northwest Ohio.

Other organizations involved include the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Ohio (NAMI), and other partners. Dani’s Place will be a residential mental health rehabilitation center for individuals leaving inpatient psychiatric care.

