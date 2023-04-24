Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Father arrested for piercing son’s ear without a license, police say

Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to...
Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to piercing his son’s ear.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONITOWN, Ark. (Gray News) – A father in Arkansas is facing charges after police say he pierced his son’s ear without a license.

Video of Jeremy Sherland’s arrest went viral on TikTok.

In response to the video, the Tonitown Police Department released a statement, saying their investigation began Thursday when officers were contacted by a school resource officer.

Police said the resource officer told them a teacher was concerned about a student in class who said his dad “was drunk and put him in a chokehold and shoved the piercing in his ear.”

Officers said they questioned Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to piercing his son’s ear.

However, police said Sherland refused to answer further questions, and officers left the residence. They returned later to arrest Sherland.

The TikTok video of the arrest shows four police officers entering the home and handcuffing Sherland. When he demands to know what the charges are, he throws his head back in laughter, shouting “Body art without a license! Body art without a license!”

A woman in the video questions why “piercing his son’s ear without a license takes three cops, four cops?”

A boy’s voice can also be heard in the video, saying, “I wanted my ears pierced.”

Tonitown police cited state law which states, “a person shall not perform body art on a person under sixteen years of age, regardless of parental consent,” and “it is unlawful to perform body art in any unlicensed facility.”

Violation of this law is a class D felony, police said. Sherland is also facing additional charges, including third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, refusal to submit to arrest, and obstructing government operations.

Sherland was released on bond and his arraignment was set for May 22.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Epworth Church denies claims of misappropriating funds, some parents want them to prove it.
The Pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church ‘moving on’ amid preschool controversy
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam...
TPD: Man arrested for the murder of 17-year-old
I-Team: What we know and don't know about factory farms
I-Team: What we know and don’t know about factory farms
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
TPD: Teenager arrested for murder in Ravine Park Village shooting

Latest News

Experts say there is no sign of it slowing down
Significant growth in local industrial real estate market with no end in sight
Judge Michelle Wagner set the bond for Edward Griffin Jr. at $2M. He's facing charges of...
Suspect in murder of 17-year-old Rogers High School senior held on $2M bond
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, left, speaks as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol listens...
Biden to unveil new efforts to protect S. Korea from nukes
The ride will take place on July 16 with the ride starting and ending at the American Legion...
Punishers LE MC to hold 3rd Officer Dia Memorial Ride
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as ‘Trump’s army’