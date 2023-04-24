Former Bowling Green coach pleads not guilty in rape case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Zachary Gibson pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including rape, gross sexual imposition, and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Gibson was convicted in 2010 of disseminating matters harmful to juveniles after he was caught sending sexually explicit text messages to a 14-year-old boy.

Gibson then sought employment through fast-track performance training, where he worked with underage athletes. He was then contracted through the company to be a strength coach for the Bowling Green High School boys’ basketball team.

Parents of some of the players were called into the school for an emergency meeting regarding the students’ well-being. At that time, they were made aware of Gibson’s prior convictions.

After Gibson was released from Bowling Green, allegations of sexual misconduct were made to the BGPD, which turned the case over to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

During his arraignment, the prosecution argued bond should be set at $500,000 cash because Gibson tried to contact the siblings of the alleged victims.

The bond was set at $200,000 cash, with 10 percent.

