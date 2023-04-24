GTCF commits $100,000 to local nonprofits

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Trustees of Greater Toledo Community Foundation has committed $100,000 to local nonprofits.

The GTCF Board of Trustees approved plans for an Equity & Access Initiative in 2020 to proactively address the concerns raised by communities that are disproportionally impacted by inequity and lack of access in the Greater Toledo Area.

Over the last two years, the Foundation has awarded $451,800 in grants through three rounds of funding to 19 nonprofit organizations.

According to GTCF, the Board of Trustees voted to commit an additional $100,000 in 2023 to local nonprofits, with the focus on minority-led, smaller permanent staffed, novice and established nonprofits that incorporate a proactive grassroot approach to fund new and existing projects that align with the focus of the fund.

The Foundation is entering fourth round of grantmaking from this fund and is seeking proposals that address the following focus areas:

Advocacy

Economic Development,

Employment

Nonprofit Capacity

The Foundation invites community leaders to attend a Community Conversation on April 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Mott Library to learn more about the initiative and how to apply. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss eligibility and criteria with Foundation staff.

GTCF says local nonprofit organizations which are located in and providing services for residents of northwest Ohio or southeast Michigan may apply for funding. The application for this grant opportunity will remain open from May 2 through July 2 and can be found here.

According to GTCF, the hope is to increase the number of grants awarded through this initiative in the next two years of grantmaking.

More information and registration for the Community Conversation event can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.