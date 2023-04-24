Local businesses see boost in customers from marathon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday was a big race day in Toledo as runners laced up their shoes bright and early for the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon. But it wasn’t just a big day for the participants.

Local businesses located just off the University of Toledo campus, which is where the marathon starts and ends, saw a boost in customers come through.

“Today’s definitely our busiest day of the year,” said Brew Coffee Team Lead and Barista Josie Kenendy, “It’s just a good spot to warm up, especially because today was kind of cold.”

With the extra buzz, came extra preparation. The coffee house opened up at 5:00 a.m. to begin serving runners and supporters.

“We definitely have more people working. We have extra drip coffee set up,and we prepared a lot more food, uh, just to make sure everyone would be ready and we’d have everything for anyone who wanted something before or after they ran,” said Kennedy.

A big event like the marathon is something that’s welcome, as brew’s busy season winds down.

“These definitely help out for business, especially since we’re getting to our slower season, as school is starting to end. Next week is exam week, which is typically our busiest week for both semesters, but then in the summer, students are gone, and it definitely slows down quite a bit,” said Kennedy.

Marathon participants weren’t just itching for something before the race. A number of them made stops on Bancroft for a slice of pizza from Stubborn Brother.

“Between 11 and 2 o’clock, it was probably up two...300 percent. We’re not usually completely full on a wait at 11 o’clock in the morning, but we were today for the marathon today, definitely,” said Stubborn Brother Pizza Owner Andrew Mancy, “We did breakfast pizzas this year. Some of our marathon runners ate breakfast pizzas, so instead of pizza sauce, we did an egg wash and potato and sausage, which is a really popular option, specialty pizza on marathon day.”

Being located in the heart of the marathon, Mancy told 13abc seeing all the support from both Toledoans and those from out of town is truly special.

“I think it’s a really important thing that we support local businesses, support your neighbors, support your community. They are the businesses that will reinvest in your community,” said Mancy.

