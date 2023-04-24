Birthday Club
Lucas Co. Children’s Services to hold in-person Child Memorial

The memorial will take place on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lucas County Conference...
The memorial will take place on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lucas County Conference and Learning Center.(Lucas County Children Services)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Children’s Services is holding an is annual Child Memorial in-person on Thursday.

The memorial, which is being held in-person for the first time since the pandemic, will take place on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lucas County Conference and Learning Center.

LCCS says the memorial is being held to remember 20 children who have died, including 12 who died from gun violence in the community. State Senator Paula Hicks-Hudson will be the keynote speaker.

According to LCCS, the ceremony will feature artwork done by an LCCS caseworker and a poem written and read by another LCCS caseworker. There will also be a performance by a Toledo School for the Arts graduating senior.

