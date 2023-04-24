Birthday Club
Man identified after ‘intentionally’ driving into Ohio River during police chase

Divers searching the Ohio River in Rising Sun, Indiana
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RISING SUN, Ind. (WXIX) - The driver who died on Friday after refusing to get out of his sinking vehicle has been identified.

Larry Robison, 54, of Rising Sun, Indiana, has been identified as the man who was pulled from the Ohio River around 4:30 p.m., Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles announced Monday.

Robinson’s gold-colored Jeep Liberty was driven into the water “intentionally” as he was trying to get away from law enforcement, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 12 p.m. Friday, Ohio County deputies and Rising Sun officers began searching for a Jeep possibly involved in a crash in rural Ohio County.

Officers found the Jeep near Rising Sun but the driver, later identified as Robinson, took off, state police explained.

Robinson drove the Jeep to an Ohio River boat ramp near Front Street and 2nd Street in Rising Sun, which is where he went into the water, troopers said.

Officers jumped into the river to free him, according to state police.

Robinson remained uncooperative, refusing to come out of the sinking Jeep, troopers explained.

With officers unable to get inside the now submerged vehicle, ISP says divers were called to the scene to go in after the driver.

Robinson’s body was recovered and he was pronounced dead at the boat ramp by the Ohio County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and toxicology results are pending.

