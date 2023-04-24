McLaren St. Luke’s moves up closure date

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - McLaren St. Luke’s has announced it will be closing it’s doors sooner than originally planned.

The closure was planned for May 15 but the hospital now says it plans to cease operations on May 8 at 5 p.m.

According to McLaren St. Luke’s, the new closure date does not impact WellCare Physicians Groups offices, which will operate under McLaren St. Luke’s through May 31. Following that date, many WellCare offices will change ownership and continue to operate without any disruption to patient care.

The closure has been expediated due to the extra time it will take to decommission equipment and migrate electronic medical records and other IT data in preparation to transition ownership of the hospital’s facilities, land and physical assets as part of an agreement with Mercy Health.

“As we enter the final two weeks of providing care at McLaren St. Luke’s, I cannot overstate how grateful I have been with our teams’ professionalism and dedication. They have worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition for each and every patient we serve – and they will continue to do so up to our very last hours of operation,” said Jennifer Montgomery, RN, MSA, FACHE, president and CEO of McLaren St. Luke’s. “The employees and clinicians of McLaren St. Luke’s are true assets to the northwest Ohio community. I have been proud to be a part of the McLaren St. Luke’s team.”

The hospital says Central Scheduling employees have begun notifying patients who had previously scheduled appointments between May 9 and May 15.

The final days for walk-in services will be:

April 28 – Lab and Imaging: 5757 Monclova Rd., Suite 31. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 8 – Lab: 900 Waterville-Monclova Rd., Suite B. Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed for lunch between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

May 8 – X-ray images at the hospital will be offered until 5 p.m.

May 8 – McLaren St. Luke’s Emergency Services will see patients until noon. Patients requiring hospitalization will be transferred to a Mercy Health hospital.

According to the hospital, medical records can be retrieved onsite at the Business Center until May 8 at 4 p.m.

To contact Medical Records, call 419-893-5946 or click here. All hospital medical records will be maintained by McLaren Health Care after the closure. After May 8, call McLaren Health Care for medical records at 1-833-435-1420.

For more information, click here. For patients seeking additional information about their scheduled appointment, call 419-897-8328.

