Parents worry after special needs school in Findlay announces closure

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Just over a month before the end of the school year, parents at High Road School in Findlay, formerly known as the Center for Autism and Dyslexia, found out the private special needs school is closing.

“When I read the email, I was pretty shocked. It’s really short notice because it’s almost the end of the school year, so now I’m kind of up in the air about what we’re going to do,” said Shannon Whitman, whose 7-year-old son with autism attends the school.

Whitman says he has difficulty functioning in a public school setting.

“They would try public schools in the beginning, but it did not work out. So, I don’t know where we’re going to go now,” Whitman said.

The Director of Special Education at the Hancock County Educational Service Center Tyler Burkland encourages parents to reach out to their home school district for guidance.

I believe it is important to note that private - nonpublic schools can close their schools permanently. This displaces students and upsets families. Public schools are held to high standards and are held accountable by various stakeholders, including the government, parents, and the community. Private schools, on the other hand, have more freedom in their operations and are not subject to the same level of scrutiny and accountability as public schools. The closure of High Road has understandably caused concern among parents and the broader community regarding where the affected children will now be served. We understand the challenges that parents and students face during this transition and are committed to working with families to ensure that all affected students are able to continue their education in a safe and supportive environment. We encourage families to reach out to their home school district for additional guidance.

However, Burkland’s advice isn’t comforting for parents.

“My son went to Findlay when we lived in town, and they said they couldn’t handle him, so they sent him here,” said Christy Rushing, whose son attends High Road School. “Next year, I don’t know what’s going to happen because I have to work, and I’m afraid he’s going to get kicked out of wherever else he may go, so I’m a little stressed.”

High Road School provided this statement on the closure.

High Road School of Findlay, a special education program for students ages 5-21, today announced it will close on May 26, 2023, the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. Discontinuing operations at the school was a difficult decision and is the result of factors beyond our control. Recently, we’ve looked for a space better equipped to accommodate our needs and enrollment size. Unfortunately, despite an exhaustive effort, we were unable to secure a suitable location for our modest-sized program. Our current building recently changed ownership, and reducing square footage after our lease ends in June is not possible. Our commitment to students remains unchanged during this time, and families should expect the same high standard of instruction that they know to be the hallmark of our program. Staff are supporting families as they plan for the next school year. We are also working with the school district to identify opportunities for students and to support our team members, who will remain employed through June 30, 2023, to find them alternative employment. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the High Road School of Findlay community for their unwavering support and dedication over the years. As we navigate this transition, our priority remains focused on the well-being and success of our students, their families, and our staff.

