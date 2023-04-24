Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Punishers LE MC to hold 3rd Officer Dia Memorial Ride

The ride will take place on July 16 with the ride starting and ending at the American Legion...
The ride will take place on July 16 with the ride starting and ending at the American Legion Post 587.(Alexis Means)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is holding the 3rd Annual Officer Dia Memorial Ride this summer.

The ride will take place on July 16 with the ride starting and ending at the American Legion Post 587 located at 2020 W. Alexis Rd. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the ride will begin at 11 a.m.

There will be stops along the ride where participants can honor fallen law enforcement officers.

According to Punishers Le MC, the cost to participate in the event is $25 per rider and $35 with a passenger. Breakfast will be available for $6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as well as an after ride dinner for $9, which is included with the ride.

All proceeds will go to the Anthony Dia Memorial Scholarship Fund.

If you have questions, contact Raymond “Mater” Bishop at 419-917-0144 or blackswampmater@gmail.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Epworth Church denies claims of misappropriating funds, some parents want them to prove it.
The Pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church ‘moving on’ amid preschool controversy
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam...
TPD: Man arrested for the murder of 17-year-old
I-Team: What we know and don't know about factory farms
I-Team: What we know and don’t know about factory farms
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
TPD: Teenager arrested for murder in Ravine Park Village shooting

Latest News

Experts say there is no sign of it slowing down
Significant growth in local industrial real estate market with no end in sight
Judge Michelle Wagner set the bond for Edward Griffin Jr. at $2M. He's facing charges of...
Suspect in murder of 17-year-old Rogers High School senior held on $2M bond
Ridge and River opens storefront in Downtown Toledo
Ridge and River opens storefront in Downtown Toledo
Kari Rowe was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a Theft in Office charge after admitting she...
Swanton’s former Utility Clerk convicted of stealing thousands from Village