Punishers LE MC to hold 3rd Officer Dia Memorial Ride

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is holding the 3rd Annual Officer Dia Memorial Ride this summer.

The ride will take place on July 16 with the ride starting and ending at the American Legion Post 587 located at 2020 W. Alexis Rd. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the ride will begin at 11 a.m.

There will be stops along the ride where participants can honor fallen law enforcement officers.

According to Punishers Le MC, the cost to participate in the event is $25 per rider and $35 with a passenger. Breakfast will be available for $6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as well as an after ride dinner for $9, which is included with the ride.

All proceeds will go to the Anthony Dia Memorial Scholarship Fund.

If you have questions, contact Raymond “Mater” Bishop at 419-917-0144 or blackswampmater@gmail.com.

