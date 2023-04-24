Birthday Club
Ridge and River opens storefront in Downtown Toledo

Ridge and River opens storefront in Downtown Toledo
Ridge and River opens storefront in Downtown Toledo(Ridge and River Retail Shop)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A new outdoor equipment and apparel store is preparing to set-up shop in Downtown Toledo.

Ridge and River will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 4, at 3 p.m. at 621 Adams St.

The store is partnering with Metroparks Toledo to donate one percent of its revenue to youth recreation programs.

“We can’t wait to share Ridge and River with the community and provide them with the gear they need to explore the great outdoors,” said store founder Kyle Boyers.

Boyers, 27, is a northwest Ohio native and University of Toledo, alumnus. He partnered with Connor Scott to create the store, which will sell Osprey backpacks, Wilderness Systems, and Perception Kayaks.

In addition, the store will sell apparel from brands such as Outdoor Research, Chacos, Costa, and several others.

The store will officially be open to the general public on Saturday, May 6th, and regular store hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, visit Ridge and River’s website.

