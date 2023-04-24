Roadway blocked for truck’s lime leak

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Miami Street is blocked off from First St to Navarre Ave Monday afternoon as crews attempt to clean up a substance that leaked from a truck.

Officials at the scene tell 13abc the tailgate on a truck malfunctioned and leaked lime from a water treatment facility but it’s unclear which one it is from. Crews are working to clean up the non-toxic Lime. Officials said the driver will likely be cited.

13abc is there working to learn more. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

