State of Ohio to conduct emergency training exercise at Fremont Airport

The Radiological Field Monitoring Emergency Phase full scale exercise will take place on April 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fremont Airport.
The Radiological Field Monitoring Emergency Phase full scale exercise will take place on April 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fremont Airport.(Fremont Airport)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The State of Ohio will be conducting an emergency training drill in Fremont on Tuesday.

The Radiological Field Monitoring Emergency Phase full scale exercise will take place on April 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fremont Airport located at 365 S. State Route 53.

The Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency says the exercise will assist officials with being prepared to respond to radiological emergencies.

State of Ohio vehicles may be seen at or around the area of the Fremont Airport and in portions of Sandusky County, Ottawa County or Lucas County. Those participating in the exercise include the Ohio EMA, Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

For additional information on the exercise, call the Radiological Branch of the Ohio EMA at 614-889-7150 or Lisa Kuelling, Director of the Sandusky County EMA at 419-334-8933.

