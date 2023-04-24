Suspect in murder of 17-year-old Rogers High School senior held on $2M bond

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the seventh time this year, violence has claimed the life of a Toledo teenager. Seven out of 12 homicides in 2023 involve those younger than 18.

“It’s very discouraging and disheartening,” said Pastor Randall Parker III, a board member for Toledo Public Schools. “It’s great to have prayers and thoughts, but after prayers and thoughts, we need plans and actions.”

Parker is also the head of Canaan Manifested Word Church, where he directly interacts with youth in the city. He describes the current trend of youth violence as troubling.

“Not just as a religious leader, but as a parent, it’s difficult trying to pinpoint and find words at the rapid rate that we’re going with the loss of our youth,” added Parker.

The latest murder happened Friday, April 21, 2023, at Amsterdam and Clifton in the neighborhood near Richards and Hill. Toledo Police say Mark Wortham, 17, was shot and killed. A spokesperson for Toledo Public Schools confirms Wortham was a senior at Rogers High School.

Toledo Police arrested the suspect, Edward Griffin Jr., 19. Monday morning, he appeared in Toledo Municipal Court on charges of Felonious Assault and Murder. Judge Michelle Wagner ordered Griffin held on a one million dollar bond for each count.

“Even after we do what we do in the schools, these kids still have to go home. They still have to walk the streets. So, it’s not just a school problem, it’s a community problem. It’s a home problem, and until we recognize those different pieces, we’re going to find ourselves in this same warped puzzle of violence that’s going on in our community,” said Parker, who is asking everyone to feel less numb to the news and more outraged by the violence.

Griffin is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Friday, April 28, 2023.

