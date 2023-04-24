Birthday Club
Swanton’s former Utility Clerk convicted of stealing thousands from Village

Kari Rowe was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a Theft in Office charge after admitting she...
Kari Rowe was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a Theft in Office charge after admitting she stole nearly $64,000 from the Fulton County community. She was ordered to pay more than $128,000 in restitution.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village of Swanton’s former utility clerk was ordered to pay the Village thousands in restitution and serve more than a year in prison after she was convicted of stealing from the community.

According to the Ohio Auditor’s office, Judge Haselman sentenced Kari Rowe, of Wauseon, to 18 months in prison on a Theft in Office charge after admitting she stole nearly $64,000 from the Fulton County community. She was ordered to pay more than $128,000 in restitution, including the funds that were stolen and audit costs, to the Village of Swanton.

The agency’s Special Investigations Unit began investigating Rowe are “serious anomalies” were found during an audit of Swanton’s finances for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 including utility payments that were not deposited into the Village’s bank account. Investigators said Rowe misappropriated more than $64,000 in funds from the Village. She worked for the Village from 2002 until her resignation in January 2018.

Rowe was indicted in October on Theft in Office and Tampering with Evidence Charges. She took a plea deal and entered a guilty plea on the Theft in Office charges in February. Rowe will serve her prison sentence at the Reformatory for Women in Marysville Ohio.

