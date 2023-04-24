TAPS announces 8th Annual Polish Summer Picnic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Polka Society has announced the 8th Annual Polish Summer Picnic, sponsored by Genoa Bank, will be taking place this summer.

The picnic is scheduled for June 16 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and June 17 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Oak Shade Grove Pavilion located at 3624 Seaman Road in Oregon.

TAPS says the picnic sets attendance records each year and is a truly authentic Polish picnic that provides an entertaining venue for celebrating Polish heritage and culture.

Admission to the picnic will be $10 and children 16 and under will get in for free.

According to TAPS, the picnic will feature the following five nationally known polka bands:

John Gora & Gorale

Duane Malinowski’s Polka Jamboree

Seven

DynaBrass

Concertina All Stars

There will also be a special performance from the Toledo Polish-American Concert Band.

The picnic will also feature authentic Polish foods from Stanley’s Market, Toledo Swiss Society, Focaccia’s, Carolyn’s Catering and B’s Pierogi. In addition to the food, there will be an expanded bar featuring Polish beers including Zywiec, Warka Lite Lager, Perla, Okicim, Kozel and Tyskie.

Tarps says attendees can also find apparel, souvenirs and coffee from Tiedtke’s Roast House and Coffee Shop at the picnic.

Lighted, secure, free parking with shuttle service will be available.

