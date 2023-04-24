TPD: School receives false threat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo students sheltered in place Monday as police investigated what they called a not credible threat against the school.

Students at Northwest Ohio Classical Academy on Glendale Ave. were sheltering in place Monday afternoon, the school confirmed to 13abc, as police responded to a bomb/shooting threat against the school. Toledo Police tell 13abc the threat was deemed not credible.

Police have not yet said whether the department has identified any possible suspects responsible for the false threat. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

