White House to salute nation’s top teachers

FILE - President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they arrive at Ottawa International Airport, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Ottawa, Canada. The president and the first lady will honor the nation's top educators on Monday at the White House.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will honor the Council of Chief State School Officers’ 2023 Teachers of the Year during an event at the White House on Monday.

Teachers from each state and territory will be honored for their excellence in teaching and commitment to their students’ learning.

The council said it honors 55 educators from across the country and U.S. territories. Those honored include educators who teach students from pre-K through high school, including 15 educators who teach at elementary schools, six who teach at middle schools and 26 who teach at high schools.

Another four teach at schools that serve children from kindergarten through eighth grade, and one each teaches at a combined junior andsenior high, a state school for the blind and an early learning center, the Council of Chief State School Officers said.

Rebecka Peterson, who was chosen to be the 2023 National Teacher of the Year, has taught high school math classes ranging from intermediate algebra to Advanced Placement calculus for 11 years at Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

