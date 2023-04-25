Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

4/25: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Rainy Tuesday afternoon, frosty/foggy Wednesday AM
Once today's rain/snow mix clears, it's a frosty and foggy morning to lead off the midweek. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s our coolest April 25th since 1968, and the rain hasn’t helped it feel any warmer, with a few wet flakes mixing in north of the state line. Once that mix clears this evening, patchy dense fog could form in a few spots for the Wednesday morning commute, along with patchy frost yet again. The trade-off will be more sunshine and highs near 60F Thursday, though the weekend holds yet more rain chances (Fri-Mon).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Epworth Church denies claims of misappropriating funds, some parents want them to prove it.
The Pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church ‘moving on’ amid preschool controversy
Isaac Tyler Pence and Sabra Sue Flagg
Hocking Hills homicide: 3 arrested after 22-year-old man stabbed to death in cabin
The closure timeline has been expediated due to the extra time it will take to decommission...
McLaren St. Luke’s moves up closure date
BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis basketball player charged with punching BGSU player back in court
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78

Latest News

Once today's rain/snow mix clears, it's a frosty and foggy morning to lead off the midweek. Dan...
4/25: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Cool & Rainy Pattern
April 25th Weather Forecast
April 25th Weather Forecast
April 25th Weather Forecast
4/24/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/24/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast