4/25: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

It’s our coolest April 25th since 1968, and the rain hasn’t helped it feel any warmer, with a few wet flakes mixing in north of the state line. Once that mix clears this evening, patchy dense fog could form in a few spots for the Wednesday morning commute, along with patchy frost yet again. The trade-off will be more sunshine and highs near 60F Thursday, though the weekend holds yet more rain chances (Fri-Mon).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.