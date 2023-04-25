Birthday Club
April 25th Weather Forecast

Cool & Rainy Pattern
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be a cold day today with a mid-day high near 45-degrees. Temperatures will fall into the afternoon as rain becomes likely. Rain may mix with snow mainly northwest of Toledo. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. The sky will clear tonight and patchy dense fog is possible with temperatures falling back to freezing. The afternoon will turn sunnier with highs in the middle 50s. Thursday will start off with another frost. The afternoon will turn sunny with a high near 60 (cooler near the lake). A few showers are possible on Friday with a high in the 50s. Showers are possible early Saturday and again Saturday evening. The afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to middle 60s. Rain and wind are expected on Sunday with temperatures dropping. Rain may mix with snow for some Sunday night through Tuesday, otherwise rain is expected at times with colder temperatures and breezy weather. May will start off with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

