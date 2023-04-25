Avenues for Autism helps local families affected by autism

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - April is Autism Acceptance Month and there’s a northwest Ohio organization that connects children and adults with autism, and their families, to critical resources.

The mantra of Avenues for Autism is envisioning a future where everyone affected by autism can live without limits.

The organization has changed lives in our community for nearly 20 years by working to help on a number of levels.

“I think parents struggle to find someone to connect to, who understands their day to day struggles, and we get it,” said Alexis Eggenberger, director of navigation services.

Eggenberger is not only an expert in autism spectrum disorder, she’s a parent of a child with autism. She and her husband have redesigned spaces in their home for their five-year-old daughter Eloise.

“We made a therapy center, a pretend play area, a STEM area and an independent work area,” said Eggenberger. “We also made a sensory area in our basement so she can burn excess energy in the winter and learn to self-regulate.”

The costs associated with raising a child with autism add up quickly. In fact, experts say they can easily total more than $100,000 a year. That’s where Avenues for Autism comes in.

“We provide funding to help pay for therapies or equipment, counseling on a one on one basis. We also work to educate the community and we do business consultations to help businesses be more autism friendly,” said Eggenberger. “The best part of what I do is helping families connect to resources and educate people about things they didn’t know existed.”

Stacy Harper is the executive director.

“It’s really an honor to serve the people we do,” said Harper. “We want to be there every way we can through their journey.”

Harper says the need for help is greater than ever. Through donations, the organization awarded $45,000 in scholarship money last year.

“We’ve already had requests totaling $45,000 this year, so you can see the need increase year after year after year,” said Harper.

You can request up to $1,500 a year in scholarship money to cover things like camps, social clubs, equipment, educational support or early intervention programs. To date, Avenues for Autism has provided more than $300,000 through it’s special scholarship fund.

