City of Toledo announces two upcoming road closures

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced two upcoming road closures that will begin on the same day.

The City says in conjunction with a roadway reconstruction project, Orville Drive between Telegraph Road and Detroit Avenue will be closed. The closure will begin on April 26 and is scheduled to remain in place for 60 days.

According to the City, a second road closure, also beginning on April 26, will be on Eleanor Avenue between Jackman Road and Commonwealth Avenue. This closure will be for preliminary water line work and is scheduled to remain in place until the end of the day on May 5.

A detour will be established for the Eleanor Road closure via Lewis Avenue to Sylvania Avenue to Jackman Road in both directions.

