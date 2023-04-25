Birthday Club
Epworth parents, teachers, and church members react to Pastor Swisher “moving on”

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “But, um, I have chosen to take another opportunity that has come along my way, and so next weekend will be my last Sunday with you,” said Pastor Stephen Swisher of Epworth United Methodist Church on Saturday.

The Pastor’s announcement comes nearly two months after the church leadership fired the longtime director and subsequently closed the preschool for the remainder of the year, leaving parents, teachers, and students scrambling.

Some concerned parents started a petition calling for Swisher to be removed from the position last month.

“We were looking for Steven Swisher’s removal. Yes, we were looking for that as a group of teachers, as a group of parents in the preschool, everyone’s looking for that. Because we believe he is the reason schools closed,” says Susan Smith, a former teacher and church member.

The Pastor released a statement that reads in part, “I have decided to voluntarily step away from Epworth to accept another opportunity.”

The West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church told 13abc in a statement that it was conducting an internal investigation regarding the situation; many parents and teachers attended a meeting and provided the conference with pages of evidence.

“I don’t believe that he should be allowed to say he was voluntarily removed. I think he hurt hundreds of people, he mistreated them, and that’s the real reason behind his removal.. the bishop saw those, they read through them, and they had that meeting that you spoke of. And I believe that that the real reason he’s leaving is because of that.” says Smith.

Some parents tell 13abc they still don’t feel the pastor is taking responsibility. “They blamed Jane, they blamed the teachers, they blamed the parents, every one of their statements has blamed someone else, but there has never been accountability,” says parent Chase Peavy.

Former Administrative Assistant Maria Jun, says other congregations should beware. “I absolutely hope that he does not have the opportunity to do what he has done to our church in our community anywhere else,” says Maria Jun.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

