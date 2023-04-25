Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Female Republican governors launch ‘Real Woman’ koozies, parodying Bud Light campaign

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders is selling koozies on her website that say, “Real Woman,”...
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders is selling koozies on her website that say, “Real Woman,” with photos of herself, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.(@@KimReynoldsIA/Twitter)
By KCRG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCRG/Gray News) – A handful of Republican governors are promoting a pack of koozies in an apparent parody of Bud Light’s cans that were a part of a controversial LGBTQ+ campaign.

On Sunday, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders began selling koozies on her website that say, “Real Woman,” with photos of herself, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

The koozies come after Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev received criticism from conservative groups in response to a partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Under the partnership, the company produced Bud Light cans with Mulvaney’s face on them.

The Associated Press reports the company’s marketing executive Alissa Heinerscheid, who oversaw the partnership between Bud Light and Mulvaney, is taking a leave of absence after the pushback turned into calls for boycotts.

The “Real Woman” koozies are available on Huckabee-Sanders’ website in packs of two for $15.

In a tweet with a promotional video for the koozies, Huckabee-Sanders wrote, “Real women don’t have to fake it.” She followed up with another tweet, writing, “We like our beer cold, not woke.”

Reynolds shared an image of the koozies in a tweet, writing, “Woke Corporations are trying to change who WE are!”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Noem and Ivey had not publicly promoted the koozies.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Epworth Church denies claims of misappropriating funds, some parents want them to prove it.
The Pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church ‘moving on’ amid preschool controversy
Isaac Tyler Pence and Sabra Sue Flagg
Hocking Hills homicide: 3 arrested after 22-year-old man stabbed to death in cabin
The closure timeline has been expediated due to the extra time it will take to decommission...
McLaren St. Luke’s moves up closure date
BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis basketball player charged with punching BGSU player back in court
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78

Latest News

Secretary of State to decide if voters will weigh in on Waterville amphitheater
Waterville amphitheater decision will not go before voters, election officials say
President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
A couple in Texas is accused of forcibly tattooing their children.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Pizzeria offers free pizza for a year for 2 Taylor Swift tickets
A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.
Motorcyclist dies in crash after swerving to avoid deer