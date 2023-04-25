Lima PD: Double homicide suspect arrested in Louisiana

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect who was wanted for a double homicide in Lima over the weekend was arrested in Louisiana on Monday.

The Lima Police Department says on April 22 after 11 p.m., Lima PD officers responded to the 400 block of W. Mckibben St. in Lima for reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found Romelo Blackman, 28, and John Dyes, 18, both of Lima, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Lima PD identified the suspect as Kenyatta Washington, 26, of Lima, and issued a warrant for his arrest on April 24 for the charge of murder.

On the evening of April 24, Lima PD says with the assistance of law enforcement in Louisiana, Kenyatta was located and arrested.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.