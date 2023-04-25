Birthday Club
Lima PD: Double homicide suspect arrested in Louisiana

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect who was wanted for a double homicide in Lima over the weekend was arrested in Louisiana on Monday.

The Lima Police Department says on April 22 after 11 p.m., Lima PD officers responded to the 400 block of W. Mckibben St. in Lima for reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found Romelo Blackman, 28, and John Dyes, 18, both of Lima, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Lima PD identified the suspect as Kenyatta Washington, 26, of Lima, and issued a warrant for his arrest on April 24 for the charge of murder.

On the evening of April 24, Lima PD says with the assistance of law enforcement in Louisiana, Kenyatta was located and arrested.

