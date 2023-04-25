Man facing charges after troopers seize over $4,500 worth of drugs in Wood Co.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man after a traffic stop in Wood County last week.

OSHP say son April 20 at 12:54 p.m., troopers stopped a 2021 Nissan Rogue with Kentucky registration for speeding and following too close on Interstate 80. During the stop, troopers detected the odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

During a consensual pat-down, troopers located the drugs on the driver, Dewone Desean-Kenneth Cook, 31, of Warren, Michigan. Additional drugs were also found during a probable cause search of the vehicle.

According to OSHP, troopers seized suspected fentanyl, including 30 grams of powder and nine pills, two bottles containing eight ounces of liquid promethazine, more than three grams of marijuana and an alprazolam pill. The combined worth of the drugs seized totaled approximately $4,552.

Cook was incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking of fentanyl, both first-degree felonies, and possession of dangerous drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

OSHP says if convicted, Cook could face up to 23 years in prison and a fine of up to $42,500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.