Man pleads guilty in fentanyl overdose death of two-year-old girl

According to court documents, Joshua Johnson pled not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.(TPD)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo man pleaded guilty to the 2021 fentanyl overdose death of a two-year-old Toledo girl.

According to court records, Joshua Johnson withdrew his previous plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter. Johnson is slated to be sentenced on May 10. His bond is continued at $550,000, no ten percent. He is remanded into the custody of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department.

Treyonna Smith was also charged in the case. On Tuesday, she withdrew her previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to Obstructing Justice. Her sentencing was scheduled for June 21.

Johnson was arrested and indicted by the Lucas County Grand Jury after his girlfriend Treyonna Smith’s daughter Jordynn Smith was found with a “lethal dose of fentanyl in her system.” Toledo Police said the overdose occurred on Aug. 12, 2021. TPD officers responded to a call on the 500 block of Weber St. According to the coroner, a bag was found in the child’s mouth.

