Mother pleads guilty to fentanyl overdose death of two-year-old daughter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo mother pleaded guilty to charges relating to the 2021 fentanyl overdose of her two-year-old daughter.

According to court documents, Treyonna Smith withdrew her previous plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to obstructing justice.

She is slated to be sentenced on June 21; her bond is continued at $75,000.

Smith was indicted alongside her boyfriend, Josuha Johnson, who pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

TPD says on Aug. 12, 2021, 2-year-old Jordynn Smith was found to have a lethal dose of fentanyl in her system on the 500 block of Weber Street. According to the coroner, a bag was found in the child’s mouth.

