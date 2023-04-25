Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Picnic table stolen, revitalization efforts not dampened in East Toledo

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of East Toledo aim to clean up a once family-friendly neighborhood.

Despite vandals taking one piece of improvement from Edgar Holmes Park, residents are not allowing the setback to deter them from striving toward change.

Residents said they hope to replace the picnic table that was stolen from Edgar Holmes Park sometime Saturday night.

“This neighborhood has been nothing but amazing for me because of the memories I have growing up here,” East Toledo resident Mary Wilson said.

Neighbors like Wilson are choosing to focus on the positive parts of the Ironwood neighborhood, which is why the residents are planting a community garden.

“To know what it’s like to grow up wholesome, healthy, and safe neighborhood which is what our biggest challenge is right now,” Wilson said.

“It motivates us to do more. It motivates me to figure out how we can prevent it from happening again,” said East Toledo resident Danny Morrin.

While it might be a long shot to find out what happened to the picnic table, residents are looking to the future of the park.

You take the blows, the punches, the goods, you just keep rolling. You just keep going,” said Morrin.

“The best is yet to come, but we can’t give up, especially on our children. They need us now more than ever. They’re worth the effort,” said Wilson.

The next hope here is maybe to develop a basketball court or some more recreation for kids to keep the out of trouble.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Epworth Church denies claims of misappropriating funds, some parents want them to prove it.
The Pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church ‘moving on’ amid preschool controversy
Isaac Tyler Pence and Sabra Sue Flagg
Hocking Hills homicide: 3 arrested after 22-year-old man stabbed to death in cabin
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis basketball player charged with punching BGSU player back in court
The closure timeline has been expediated due to the extra time it will take to decommission...
McLaren St. Luke’s moves up closure date

Latest News

Despite vandals taking one piece of improvement from Edgar Holmes Park, residents are not...
Picnic table stolen, revitalization efforts not dampened in East Toledo
High Road School will close it's doors on May, 26.
Parents worry after special needs school in Findlay announces closure
Lucas County EMS emergency crews toledo
Community leaders call for action against youth gun violence
BGSU student Brandon Moll reads the illustrated book he created to Crim elementary students on...
BGSU students share their illustrated books with elementary students