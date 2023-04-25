Picnic table stolen, revitalization efforts not dampened in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of East Toledo aim to clean up a once family-friendly neighborhood.

Despite vandals taking one piece of improvement from Edgar Holmes Park, residents are not allowing the setback to deter them from striving toward change.

Residents said they hope to replace the picnic table that was stolen from Edgar Holmes Park sometime Saturday night.

“This neighborhood has been nothing but amazing for me because of the memories I have growing up here,” East Toledo resident Mary Wilson said.

Neighbors like Wilson are choosing to focus on the positive parts of the Ironwood neighborhood, which is why the residents are planting a community garden.

“To know what it’s like to grow up wholesome, healthy, and safe neighborhood which is what our biggest challenge is right now,” Wilson said.

“It motivates us to do more. It motivates me to figure out how we can prevent it from happening again,” said East Toledo resident Danny Morrin.

While it might be a long shot to find out what happened to the picnic table, residents are looking to the future of the park.

You take the blows, the punches, the goods, you just keep rolling. You just keep going,” said Morrin.

“The best is yet to come, but we can’t give up, especially on our children. They need us now more than ever. They’re worth the effort,” said Wilson.

The next hope here is maybe to develop a basketball court or some more recreation for kids to keep the out of trouble.

