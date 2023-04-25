Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Special inspection underway at Oak Harbor’s nuclear power plant

An aerial view of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, OH.
An aerial view of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, OH.(Todd Gaertner | WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal agency has launched a special inspection at the Oak Harbor nuclear power plant.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission started a special inspection at the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station to look into ground settling occurrences at various locations around the plant, the NRC said Tuesday. The agency determined an inspection was necessary after it learned in October that a fire protection piping failure, which delivers water to the plant for firefighting, was most likely the result of excessive stress on it from ground settling and more piping failure in March of this year.

NRC inspectors have already determined the plant was in safe condition and that actions to fix the fire protection functions were taken, the agency said.

The five-person special inspection team will establish a historical sequence of events related to ground-settling zones and assess the licensee’s actions to evaluate, monitor or mitigate the phenomenon and its potential impact on equipment important to safety. The team has expertise in operations, fire protection, aging of components, license renewal, geotechnical science, geology and geophysics/seismology,” the agency said in a release.

Results of the inspection will be made publicly available.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Epworth Church denies claims of misappropriating funds, some parents want them to prove it.
The Pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church ‘moving on’ amid preschool controversy
Isaac Tyler Pence and Sabra Sue Flagg
Hocking Hills homicide: 3 arrested after 22-year-old man stabbed to death in cabin
The closure timeline has been expediated due to the extra time it will take to decommission...
McLaren St. Luke’s moves up closure date
BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis basketball player charged with punching BGSU player back in court
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78

Latest News

A City Council plan would create food waste drop off centers.
Composting could be coming to Toledo
A local Ottawa Hills High School senior is making his mark in the school’s history.
Building Better Schools: Ottawa Hills student makes science history
The organization provides multiple layers of support to families affected by autism
Avenues for Autism offers a lifeline to families affected by autism
A local Ottawa Hills High School senior is making his mark in the school’s history.
Building Better Schools: Ottawa Hills student makes science history