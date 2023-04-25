Special inspection underway at Oak Harbor’s nuclear power plant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal agency has launched a special inspection at the Oak Harbor nuclear power plant.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission started a special inspection at the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station to look into ground settling occurrences at various locations around the plant, the NRC said Tuesday. The agency determined an inspection was necessary after it learned in October that a fire protection piping failure, which delivers water to the plant for firefighting, was most likely the result of excessive stress on it from ground settling and more piping failure in March of this year.

NRC inspectors have already determined the plant was in safe condition and that actions to fix the fire protection functions were taken, the agency said.

The five-person special inspection team will establish a historical sequence of events related to ground-settling zones and assess the licensee’s actions to evaluate, monitor or mitigate the phenomenon and its potential impact on equipment important to safety. The team has expertise in operations, fire protection, aging of components, license renewal, geotechnical science, geology and geophysics/seismology,” the agency said in a release.

Results of the inspection will be made publicly available.

