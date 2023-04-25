Birthday Club
Tesla totaled after high-speed crash, driver thrown from vehicle

A driver was critically injured after their Tesla crashed at a high rate of speed in Oregon City, authorities said. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A person was critically injured Sunday after a Tesla they were driving went off the road and crashed in Oregon.

According to the Clackamas Fire Department, the Tesla was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

The driver was thrown from the car and suffered critical injuries to their head and chest. They were taken to a hospital by life flight, authorities said.

Officials did not release any further immediate information on what caused the wreck.

