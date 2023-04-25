Birthday Club
TFRD investigates string of fires in Junction neighborhood

Four houses have been destroyed in the Junction, Buckingham, Pulaski area in Toledo since April 15th
By Zain Omair
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking into a string of house fires, happening all within a four block radius.

Four houses have been destroyed in the Junction, Buckingham, Pulaski area in Toledo since April 15th. Toledo’s Fire Investigation Unit is now stepping in to figure out why.

The unit is currently made up of three Toledo firefighters and two police officers.

“Back in 2015, obviously we had the fatal fire where two firefighters were killed. The chiefs at the time, both the police chief and fire chief, came together and decided that we needed to kind of revamp the investigation unit,” said Lieutenant James Trevino, “The last few years we’ve averaged about 40 to 50 arrests.”

When investigators see a pattern, they don’t actually use the word “suspicious.” If arson is suspected, the cause of the fire may be listed as “undetermined” until investigators can review the evidence. However, Trevino says it can be one of the hardest crimes to prove.

“As an investigator, we go in and we have to review all the evidence. Sometimes that takes time, sometimes you have to wait for samples to come back from a lab, whether you have an ignitable liquid or accelerant that’s poured or used to accelerate the fire and help it along. So sometimes it can be undetermined until we get a positive sample,” said Trevino.

An aggravated arson conviction of the first degree holds a maximum sentence of up to 11 years in prison, while aggravated arson of the second degree is a maximum sentence of 8 years in prison. However, if a first responder is hurt or killed in response to those fires, the sentence can be more than the maximum.

So why do people commit arson?

“Statistically there are a multitude of reasons. What we see a lot in our area is for profit, for insurance money. There is also for just the sheer enjoyment of it. there are people that just kind of like to do it, like to see it, like to see how it evolves,” said Trevino.

However, just because a fire is set does not mean it is arson.

“We do have a big transient population that moves through Toledo so someone could be staying in a vacant home just to stay warm and they start a fire to keep warm. Does that mean they are an arsonist? No, so we have to keep all those things in mind when we do an investigation,” said Trevino.

Trevino told 13abc there are steps homeowners can take to protect their property in case of a fire.

“Make sure their yards are maintained, that there’s no overgrown trees and bushes stuff like that... some of your general maintenance things,” said Trevino, “Ohio does have the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Program, so if somebody were to come forward and give us information that leads to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist, they are eligible up to 5,000 cash reward.”

If you have any information on any fires in the Toledo area, you can report it by calling or texting the Crime Stoppers tipline at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

