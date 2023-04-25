Birthday Club
Toledo considers plans for composting

A new plan would create food waste drop offs
By Sophie Bates
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council is considering a plan that would allow residents to compost their food waste.

The plan is a partnership between the city, Keep Toledo / Lucas County Beautiful, the Toledo Metroparks, and GoZERO, an industrial food waste composting company.

“The average American is throwing away 40 percent of their food. So, if you go to the grocery store and buy three bags of groceries, the equivalent of more than one is going straight into the garage, which is just a huge about of waste,” said Keep Toledo / Lucas County Beautiful Executive Director Adam Cassi. “That fills up our landfill, that creates greenhouse gas emissions, that traps a lot of nutrients in our landfills -- someplace we don’t want our nutrients to be.”

Tentatively, they are considering locating the drop off centers at the Swan Creek, Glass City, and Toledo Botanical Garden Metroparks, which are nearby residential neighborhoods.

“Residents, when they’re visiting different places will hopefully be able to pack up a bucket of food waste and drop it off,” Cassi said.

GoZERO’s services would allow for the drop off of dairy, meat, bones, and other organic waste that can’t be composted in a backyard.

City Council discussed the plan at an agenda review meeting Tuesday and will revisit it at a future City Council meeting.

