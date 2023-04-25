Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts

Birthday Club
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Six suspected gang members from the Toledo area were arrested on charges including breaking and entering, burglary and safe cracking, among others, according to Perkins Township police.

Police said back in July, several suspect members of the CHOLO gang came to Erie County, stealing multiple cars and breaking into homes and businesses.

Within a few hours of the crimes, detectives from several departments found the suspects at a hotel in Perrysburg, and recovered items stolen from Erie County.

According to police, this included multiple cars, around $16,000 worth of merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods and evidence of safecracking for the breaking and entering of the Huron Market.

Multiple police departments in Wood and Lucas Counties, had been investigating the group for their involvement in auto thefts and “smash and grabs.”

These “smash and grabs” allowed the group to steal a car, and then use the car to smash out the window of a closed business, stealing merchandise before driving away in another stolen car, police said.

A joint investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, including Erie County, Wood County and Lucas County, led to the arrests.

Charges to include: Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, Participating in a Criminal Gang, Breaking and Entering, Burglary, and Safe Cracking along with a slew of other charges.

Joshua Schultz, 30, was recently sentenced to seven to 10 1/2 years in prison in Erie County for his involvement, and Don Eames, 21, was also indicted, but has not yet been sentenced as he is awaiting trial on murder and kidnapping charges in Toledo.

