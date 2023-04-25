TPD seeks new suspect in 2021 killing of 11-year-old boy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are trying to track down a 17-year-old boy in the death of a child in 2021.

Toledo Police announced Tuesday they were looking for Marquise Figures as a suspect in the murder of Nathan Sumner. The 11-year-old, and his brother, who was 14 at the time, were shot while playing basketball in the street on Austin near Lagrange in Toledo’s Polish Village on August 20.

Another suspect, Tyler Williams, 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the case earlier this year. He was sentenced to 10-12 years back in March. Anyone with information call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

