Twin polar bear cubs to make exhibit debut at Toledo Zoo

Crystal and the cubs will be on exhibit at Arctic Encounter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crystal and the cubs will be on exhibit at Arctic Encounter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo has announced that the public will be able to see its twin polar bear cubs in person on Friday.

According to the Toledo Zoo, on April 28, Crystal the polar bear and her twin cubs, Kallik and Kallu, will make their exhibit debut, something the Zoo says the public has been waiting ‘furever’ for.

Crystal and the cubs will be on exhibit at Arctic Encounter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Toledo Zoo say the male cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo in November 2022 to 24-year-old mom, Crystal, and 18-year-old dad, Nuka. The Polar bear Species Survival Program issued a breeding recommendation for Crystal in hopes of mating to sustain the vulnerable species.

“We’re thrilled that Nuka was able to sire twin cubs with Crystal during his time here and can’t wait for the community to meet them finally,” said the Toledo Zoo.

